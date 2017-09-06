Govt says Irma could blow financial prospects

With a catastrophic hurricane projected to impact several islands of The Bahamas in the next 48 hours, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said although the government’s priority is the safety of citizens, there is an undeniable concern about Hurricane Irma “blowing” the government’s plans to right its financial woes and staggering economy.

Responding to questions from The Nassau Guardian on Monday as Irma developed into a Category 4 hurricane, before growing into a Category 5 storm, Turnquest said, “We are concerned firstly with lives and personal property, but you’re absolutely correct that these storms have lasting effects on our GDP figures as well as our expenditure numbers overall, as we go through the process of restoration and cleanup.

“We are certainly hoping, praying that, at worst, the storm stays on its current path, which is to the south, the less populated islands, so we don’t incur that kind of cost again,” the minister said.

Noting that Hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin caused an estimated $800 million combined, Turnquest indicated that another financial blow would have implications on The Bahamas’ credit rating.

Moody’s spared the government another downgrade last month, confirming the country’s Baa3 rating, but changed the country’s economic outlook from stable to negative, saying over the next 12 to 18 months, it will monitor the economic performance, its impact on fiscal consolidation prospects and the government’s response to “potential shocks”.

Irma presents such a potential shock, Turnquest noted.

He said in the event of a major impact, the government will have to consider further cutbacks.

“We understand this and certainly to the extent that we have losses that go over and above the contingencies we have in the budget, we will have to look at programs to see how we can further cut back to ensure that we mitigate the effects as much as possible,” Turnquest said.

“The key to it will be getting the economy restarted as quickly as possible, but we do have some contingencies that we can utilize.

“Outside of that, we are going to have to again look at programs to see how we can further cut back to ensure that we don’t blow the future plan that we have for consolidation and reduction of the overall debt and deficit.”

According to Turnquest, the government will do whatever is necessary to ensure restoration occurs as soon as possible.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure the preparation is up front, so we minimize as much of the loss as we possibly can,” he said.

“All of the ratings agencies and the other agencies have expressed concern with respect to any additional storms that may come along and what that may mean to our growth rates.

“We share the view, but again these are things that we cannot control.

“The best we can do is to try to mitigate and to cause recovery to happen as quickly as possible so that we restart the economy.”

In December 2016, Standard and Poor’s (S&P) downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating to sub-investment grade level, widely considered “junk status”, in a grim economic report on the country’s fiscal health and future.

S&P said the downgrade was a reflection of weaker than expected GDP growth.

The low growth determination was pinned to the “subdued” activity during most of last year and the “economic disruption” caused by Hurricane Matthew.