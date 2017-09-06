Some Family Islanders ready to ride out Irma

With Hurricane Irma threatening the southern Bahamas, some residents said they won’t leave their homes.

Irma, a Category 5 storm with wind speeds up to 185 miles per hour, is forecast to hit Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins and Crooked Island as early as Thursday, bringing with it dangerous storm surges and powerful winds.

Philippa Farquharson, a resident of Cabbage Hill, Crooked Island, said she knows the storm is coming, but she plans on staying put – for now.

“We live on a little elevation,” she told The Nassau Guardian yesterday.

"I was supposed to come to Nassau tomorrow, but I don’t think I should leave my husband by himself, so I’m staying.”

Farquharson said she endured the brutal winds and floods of Hurricane Joaquin in 2015.

“We managed that through God’s grace and mercy,” she said.

“That’s all I can say. Our roof went in that one.

“Now people are saying that this one, Irma, is supposed to be stronger than Joaquin. I’m hoping that it’s not and we just get the outer bands. I’m a little timid, but I’m not frightened.

“I’m timid. I don’t want anything to happen.”

When asked if she would leave if an evacuation order was given, Farquharson said yes.

“But Nassau is in the path too,” she said. “If they come and say, ‘I think you should leave the island.’ I think I will go.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis last night pleaded with residents of MICAL and Ragged Island to leave their homes and come to the capital.

Before the prime minister’s national address, Wayde Harvey, who lives in Matthew Town, Inagua, said he has no plan to leave his home.

“I’m staying right here,” he said.

“I know how it is. We’ve been through something like this before.”

He added that he won’t evacuate if an order is given.

Harvey said his home is battened up and he has food and water.

But Gloria Scavella said she’s heeding the evacuation order.

Scavella, 75, who lives on Inagua, said an official from the island administrator’s office called her and told her to be ready to leave the island today.

“I got a call that said that I have to get ready to catch a flight either today (Tuesday) or tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, because we have to get out of here,” she said.

“I really don’t want to be caught up in a Category 5 storm. We are surrounded by the sea.

“I am right near the sea. Every time we have a hurricane, that water is high.

“Sometimes I have seen white waves move from the sea and come right up like it’s going into the sky, like stairs.”

When asked about those residents who have decided to remain, Scavella said safety is more important.

“No one wants to leave, but then guess what, like I reminded people today: If you read the Bible carefully, Noah warned all the people that God said to get on the ark,” she said.

“Everyone laughed and danced and whatnot. No one went on that boat. When the flood started to come, everyone was banging on the door to get in, but it was too late.”