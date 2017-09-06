Stores still crowded

Sonya Evans said a two-hour wait in her car in near stifling conditions in the middle of the day is “nothing” compared to what she would probably endure if she was unable to refill at least seven bottles of water for her household at Chelsea’s Choice Water yesterday, she said.

The 43-year-old mother of four was among dozens who crowded the water depot’s yard and surrounding roads on Tuesday, hoping to secure enough water to hold them through the passing of Category five Hurricane Irma that is expected to hit The Bahamas sometime this week.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Evans said, “I’ve been out here from shortly after 10 a.m. It is now almost 1 p.m.

“I can’t even be mad because I knew this was coming but it is frustrating.

“Traffic is crazy all around here. It took more than half an hour to get me into the parking lot alone.

“Nowhere else has this kind of water so I don’t have a choice.

“Even though this is tiring and uncomfortable, I’d rather wait on this line than to run out of water and be trapped in my house with my family without it.

“It sucks being out here so long when I should be to work but it would be nothing compared to the situation my family and I would be in without water.”

June Sturrup, 62, a Carmichael Road resident, was “annoyed” with the whole process.

She was trying to get water for her family of seven.

“The lines are out to the road,” she said.

“I mean, this is ridiculous.

“They know this happens every hurricane. They need to be more organized.

“If I could have moved off this line, I would have but I was stuck in between all these cars that could not move.

“I’ve never been more upset. They need to get it together.”

Don Rodgers, an assistant operations manager at Chelsea’s Choice Water, said the company sold thousands of five-gallon bottles of water yesterday.

“We started at around 7 a.m.,” said Rodgers.

“We served a couple of thousands of gallons of water.

“We see this every hurricane. Every time without fail.

“We do our best to never let the customers down but this is a lot of people.

“What we do is, after we close, we usually stay back until 9 p.m. and we prepare water for the next day.

“Earlier, we had the police out there directing traffic.

“We normally keep the cars tight to keep the traffic down out there.”

Rodgers said some customers purchased as many as 15 five-gallon bottles of water.

Though he said the average wait time is supposed to be no more than 20 minutes, those who spoke to The Guardian said they were waiting more than two hours.

Rodgers said it was the busiest he had ever seen it before the recent hurricanes.

“I guess people don’t want to be caught with their pants down,” he said.

Food store madness

Super Value on Baillou Hill Road was packed with customers.

Dozens of people were scrambling through the aisles collecting canned goods and other foods.

Dincent Turnquest, who lives with his family in Big Pond, was one of them.

He is worried about flooding in the area and the possibility that his home and the homes of others could be blown away.

“I live right there,” Turnquest said.

“I have all kinds of concerns.

“Irma is up to a Category 5 storm and so this is on another level.

“I know it will flood and we are a bit worried about that.

“I hope we can handle it.”

Amber Symonette expressed her worry as she made her way through the store.

Her 16-year-old son is currently in Abaco and refuses to fly to New Providence.

“He does not want to come home,” said Symonette as she picked out groceries for her family.

“I am so worried about him.

“He does not want to leave and I can’t force him.

“He just wants to ride out the storm there.”

She is also worrying about her other children.

Her youngest child is two years old.

“I’m thinking about flooding,” she said.

“I live in the Carmichael area.

“Even if my home doesn’t flood, my community often floods and we are afraid.”

Ellen Rolle is also concerned about the safety of her family in Andros.

She said she already sent supplies to them and was only shopping for herself.

“I’m very concerned, especially for my children in Andros because this hurricane may hit straight over Andros,” said Rolle.

“My daughter, her husband and their two kids are there.

“They said they are alright wherever they are, but I am still worried.”

Store Manager Shelton Taylor said there had been an increase in customers over the last few days.

The store has a new shipment coming in that is expected to arrive today.

He said the store is ready to assist customers before and in the aftermath of the storm.

“I think people are now taking this storm, which is now I think a Category five, very seriously,” Taylor said.

“They’re coming in ahead of time.

“Last year, the hurricane did a lot of damage to homes.

“I think people are trying to be more proactive this time.”

He said, “During the hurricane, it’s just a limited supply that people may have.

“That would be exhausted by then.

“We are here to serve them before and after the storm and we are well-equipped.”