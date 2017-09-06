Family Islanders prepare to flee Irma

As Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis was last night advising the nation that in light of Hurricane Irma’s approach the southeastern islands of The Bahamas would be evacuated today, officials on the ground in those areas were yesterday preparing residents to leave.

Mayaguana Island Administrator Earl Campbell said around 7 p.m. that of the approximately 156 people on the island, 148 intend to evacuate.

“A lot of preparation was done in every settlement here in Mayaguana, but a decision has been made for a complete evacuation of Mayaguana, and so [nearly] all the residents are moving to Nassau,” he said.

“We are trying to get everyone on a plane, on Bahamasair, first thing in the morning.”

Campbell said around eight people have insisted on riding out the storm in their homes, which officials are greatly concerned about.

“They have been warned and we have been trying to encourage them to leave the island,” he said.

“We are going to ask their neighbors, ask their friends and ask whoever knows them to encourage them to leave because this island will be hard hit by this hurricane.

“You will find these are the younger people.”

The storm, which was nearing the Leeward Islands as of 6 p.m. yesterday, represents one of the most dangerous weather systems in recorded history.

In addition to 180-mile-per-hour winds, Irma could bring massive rainfall and storm surges of 15 to 20 feet above sea level, representing extensive flooding for the impact zones.

The southeastern islands, which include Inagua, Acklins, Crooked Island, Mayaguana, Long Cay, Samana Cay and Ragged Island, have been placed on hurricane watch.

These islands are expected to be impacted by the dangerous weather system by Thursday.

Acklins Island Administrator Chrisfield Johnson told The Nassau Guardian around 8 p.m. that with the impact of Hurricane Joaquin still fresh in the minds of residents, nearly 200 people had confirmed they will evacuate today.

Johnson said that number was expected to grow rapidly last night.

He said residents recognize the threat of Irma is too great to take a chance.

“The devastation that Acklins has faced over the years, I don’t think we have to do too much in persuading people to do the right thing,” Johnson said.

“I believe people have a general understanding of what can happen if you drop your guard.

“And so, the warnings that we have given people, the preparatory meetings we have had, and the issues placed on the agenda, were to make people more aware of what they should do and what they should do in a timely manner.”

MICAL MP Miriam Emmanuel said Bahamians should value their lives over their homes and possessions.

“Please, please ma'am, please, sir, just do what you have been asked,” she said.

“I know you may say, ‘I don’t want anyone to tell me to leave my home’, but please, I am pleading with you as your member of Parliament, please follow due diligence.”

Irma was moving west at around 15 miles per hour and was expected to turn west-northwest last night.

The southern islands were devastated two years ago when Hurricane Joaquin, a Category 4 storm, brought 130-mile-per-hour winds to those islands.

Floodwaters rose several feet, forcing many residents to seek safety in their roofs for hours.