BPL employees ordered to leave southern Bahamas

All Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) employees in Southern Bahamas will be evacuated to New Providence today, BPL Chairman Darnell Osbourne announced.

The move comes as the dangerous category five Hurricane Irma moves toward The Bahamas. The southeastern Bahamas is expected to begin feeling the impact of the storm by tomorrow night.

The mandatory evacuation of BPL employees will leave residents in Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay and Ragged Island without power tonight or tomorrow, Osbourne said.

BPL will house the employees and their family.

The government issued an evacuation order for residents of those islands last night. However, some residents said they will not leave their homes.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said, "Let me be very clear, those who refuse to evacuate, place themselves in potentially great danger from this monster hurricane, including from dangerously strong and high storm surge, which is one of the greatest threats from a hurricane.

“…Do not be foolish and try to brave out this monster storm. The price you may pay for not evacuating is your life or serious physical harm.”