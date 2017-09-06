Government offices to close today

Due to the proximity of Hurricane Irma and the forecasted weather associated with the storm, the Cabinet Office announced the closure of all government offices, except for essential services, at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, 6 September, 2017, until further notice.

Based on the intensity of the storm residents are advised to heed the warnings issued by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Department of Meteorology, and stay tuned for further updates.