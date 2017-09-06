PHA: Out patient clinics closed

The public is advised that the Public Hospitals Authority has activated its hurricane preparedness plan. This plan specifically speaks to the physical securing of all PHA facilities inclusive of hospitals and clinics, the pending closure of all out-patient and specialty clinics, the suspension of elective surgeries, cessation of visiting hours, and the management of emergency service operations during the storm.

Princess Margaret Hospital

The public is advised that all out-patient and specialty clinics, inclusive of Out-Patient Laboratory Services, Family Medicine, Surgical, Medical, Pediatric, Skin, Comprehensive, Gynae, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT), Neuro-development, Eye Care Center, Rehabilitation Services will be closure as of Friday September 8, 2017 due to Hurricane Irma. All elective surgery cases will also be discontinued as of Friday September 8, 2017 due to the storm. Normal operations will resume following the all clear from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Once the storm has passed and the all clear has been given, public announcements will be disseminated via the media regarding the resumption of services. Patients are asked to contact the relevant clinics to confirm new appointment dates once the all clear has been given.

Persons requiring advice or assistance during the storm should call 322-2861, 328-6243 or 326-0714.

Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

All services at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre including Dental Services, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Psychiatric Clinics at Princess Margaret Hospital and the Community Counseling and Assessment Centre will suspend services tomorrow, Thursday 7th September, 2017 at noon due to Hurricane Irma. Persons requiring advice or assistance during the storm are asked to call 364-9600, 364-9694, 364-9696 or 324-2595. Once the storm has passed and the all clear has been given, public announcements will be disseminated via the media regarding the resumption of services. Patients are asked to contact the relevant clinics to confirm new appointment dates once the all clear has been given.

Grand Bahama Health Services.

The public is advised that all elective surgeries have been cancelled at the Rand Memorial Hospital until further notice. Due to the impending hurricane, all clinics (including Sweetings Cay and Grand Cay) and Out Patient Specialty Clinics at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Pearce Plaza and the Freeport General Practice Clinic will be closed on Friday September 8th, until the all clear is given. The Eight Mile Rock Community Clinic will be open to receive emergencies only as of Friday September 8th. The public will be advised of any further developments as soon as they become available.

The Grand Bahama Health Services wishes to advise the public that the Special Needs Shelter at the Foster B. Pestaina Centre, Pro-Cathedral of Christ The King will be activated upon advisement by NEMA. Persons with special needs or critical medical conditions such as renal failure, tracheotomies, uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension, and chronic dressings that may require support should go to the Special Needs Shelter once the shelter is activated. All Maternity patients who are near term, that is seven months gestation and over, are to report to the Special Needs Shelter once it has been activated. Patients are asked to bring all medication, bedding, and food supplies. If clarification is needed on who should go to the Special Needs Shelter, please call 351-8056, 351-8057 or 351-8058.

National Emergency Management Services (NEMS)

The National Emergency Medical Services advises the public that once winds are sustained at 45 miles per hour ambulance services will be discontinued until the all clear is given. The public is further reminded that ambulance services are only provided to service medical emergencies.

Visiting Hours

The Public Hospitals Authority wishes to advise the public that that during a storm Hospital Visitation will be suspended. The public is asked to pay attention to announcements prior to during and after the storm for information about the suspension or the resumption of Hospital Visitation hours.