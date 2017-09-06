Central Bahamas under hurricane warning

The government has issued a hurricane warning for Central Bahamas and a hurricane watch for northwestern Bahamas.

This means that the islands in Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador will begin to feel the impact of Hurricane Irma in 36 hours.

Conditions are expected to begin to deteriorate in the northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence in the next 48 hours.

A hurricane warning was issued to the southeastern islands of Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay and Ragged Island early today.

“On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will pass just north of Puerto Rico tonight, pass near or just north of the coast of Hispaniola Thursday, and be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening," the National Hurricane Center warned in its 5 p.m. advisory.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 185 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful Category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

“Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles. A wind gust to 62 mph has been recently reported at San Juan, Puerto Rico."

The government issued an evacuation order for residents in the southeastern Bahamas on Tuesday night. However, some residents have refused to leave despite a warning from Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis that no emergency services will be available.