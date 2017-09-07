Date:
Man facing trial murdered
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Sep 07, 2017

An 18-year-old man accused of harboring a murder suspect was murdered two weeks ago, a court heard.

Randolph Staniclas was charged in January for harboring his brother, Amal Hunter, while he was wanted for the murder of Kino Kelly.

Staniclas’ lawyer, Ian Cargill, informed Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt of his untimely death at his scheduled court appearance yesterday.

The matter has been adjourned to September 15 for the production of the death certificate,

On that date, the prosecution will also state whether the trial against his co-accused Warrentisha Johnson will proceed.

Staniclas was murdered on August 18 in Kemp Road.

 

 

