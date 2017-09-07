Date:
Breaking News:

Man wanted in drug seizure appears in court
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Sep 07, 2017

Police have charged one of three men they were seeking in connection with a drug conspiracy.

Brannon Strachan, 33, of Central Pines, Abaco, was arraigned on charges of conspiracy to possess drugs, with intent to supply, and conspiracy to import drugs, before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Prosecutors allege that Strachan, and two other men who are still at large, conspired to possess a 3,200 pound marijuana shipment that was seized in Exuma on August 26.

They are accused of conspiring to import the drugs between August 21 and 26.

Strachan, who was represented by Ryszard Humes, pleaded not guilty. He has been denied bail.

His alleged co-conspirators, Carl Spencer and Dwayne Henderson, are still wanted by police. Spencer and Henderson are on bail for another drug offense.

 

