Long Island man charged with wife’s murder

The alleged killer of janitress Eleanor Dean was confronted by her sister as he was taken to court yesterday.

Philip Dean, 61, of Roses, Long Island, appeared unbothered by his sister-in-law’s screams and jeers.

Dean did not have a lawyer and neither did he have the support of family members during his first court appearance for the September 2 murder of his wife, Eleanor, with whom he had seven children, and the attempted murder of his mother-in-law Hilda Taylor. According to police, Taylor remains in hospital.

According to police, a man armed with a cutlass entered a home in Long Island and attacked Mrs. Dean and Taylor.

Dean was not required to enter pleas to charges of murder and attempted murder when he made his initial court appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

He is charged with non-capital murder, which means the Crown will not seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

Dean has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. His next scheduled court appearance is October 16.