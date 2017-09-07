BPL evacuating employees in southern Bahamas

As Hurricane Irma descends on The Bahamas, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Board Chairman Darnell Osborne said yesterday that all BPL employees in the southern Bahamas have been ordered to evacuate to New Providence.

“For BPL’s employees it is mandatory that they evacuate and the corporation will house them in hotels and their families as well,” she said during a press conference at the Clifton Pier Power Plant.

“They must leave. This is not only to protect their lives but also to protect the equipment.”

Her announcement came after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis ordered an unprecedented emergency evacuation of the southern islands of The Bahamas, warning that Hurricane Irma poses a “dire threat” to the residents on those islands.

The order will affect Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay (MICAL) and Ragged Island.

Osborne stressed that once the employees leave those islands, there will be no power until they return.

“The employees will be the last to leave, securing BPL’s equipment and taking down the grids before they leave,” Osborne said.

“Furthermore, these employees will be the first to return to the islands to assess the status of BPL’s transmission and generation infrastructure and ensure operations are safe to resume.”

According to a statement from BPL, power on Mayaguana and Ragged Island was shut off at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. respectively yesterday. Power on Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay was turned off at 5 p.m. yesterday.

BPL Interim CEO Mike Harreld said yesterday that the corporation will keep the lights on for as long as possible.

“We are concerned about the safety of our people as well as others on the islands,” he said.

“We will basically keep the lights on as long as practical. But for the safe departure of the residents as well as us we will leave when the government says we need to leave.

“We’ll be the first ones back once they give the all clear and we will get it set up to go.

“We understand that electricity is essential to life and we will do everything we can to stay on as long as we can and get back on as soon as practical.”

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm with winds up to 185 miles per hour, is expected to impact the southern Bahamas today.

Hundreds of residents from MICAL and Ragged Island were airlifted to the capital yesterday, hoping to flee the storm.