BPL union: Changes needed, workers not complacent

The managerial union at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) acknowledged yesterday that restructuring the current “culture” at the power company is needed, but rejected the assertion that workers have been complacent or lackadaisical.

“How BPL has been operating over the years... may be the main reason for things not getting done,” Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU) President Anthony Christie said yesterday.

“Not so much us the workers, but the management directives, decisions being made etc. that leads to the appearance of us not doing anything. That has been the history of BPL and BEC before I came there.”

In a correspondence with BPL’s board last week, Mike Harreld, the interim CEO, characterized the power company as “unmotivated, complacent and lackadaisical”.

The board lamented that nearly one year after Hurricane Matthew, critical repairs have not yet been made to the Clifton Pier Power Plant damaged in that storm.

BPL board Chairperson Darnell Osborne wrote that the board has been expecting to receive an update from management on the status of the insurance claim, and more specifically requested the amount of claim, breakdown of the same, and supporting evidence.

She advised that the last email in this regard was sent to Pamela Hill, the former CEO, by the executive director on August 11.

Christie said these matters, and others, require financing.

“The decision process in getting everything out and done is what caused the delays,” he said.

“We didn’t have the money right away to do it, so there was a process of getting the funds available to initiate the repairs.

“Now it has taken this long, but I don’t know the full details of all of that. It is a part of the process.”

Harreld wrote that there are several reasons for delay in repairing the plant.

He said the procurement process has been “slow, bureaucratic, cumbersome and convoluted”.

“Our culture needs some major changes,” the interim CEO wrote.

“There is usually no sense of urgency or ownership of our issues and problems...”

According to Harreld, employees have been unsure how to proceed.

“The change in CEO, and the uncertainty of how to work with the new board has increased anxiety levels,” he said.

“In short, we are a company that is unmotivated, complacent and lackadaisical,” Harreld added.

The union president said attempts to change the culture at BPL have met roadblocks.

“People may come in there wanting to change the way things are done, but they hit roadblocks or they hit something that forces them to accept, even after a long period of time, the way it is,” Christie said.

“I came from the private sector.

“I said this is how you do things; this is slow, this is old, [compared to] if I was in another company.

“The way the Grand Bahama Power Company operates is much different than us.

“You have to look at all of that. You can’t say we’re poor workers or we’re slow, lackadaisical.

“It’s all part of the system itself and how it has been operating for years.

“That’s the classic description of government versus private. That’s across the board.”

The new board recently pointed to “critical performance issues” with PowerSecure.

The company has a management services agreement for BPL.

The board has called on PowerSecure to “cure all deficiencies and/or breaches under the MSA within 30 days”.

It has not specified what those purported breaches are.