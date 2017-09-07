BPL board disappointed in Clifton Pier progress

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Chairperson Darnell Osborne said yesterday that the board was “astounded and disappointed” when it learned that repairs to the Clifton Pier Power Plant have not been completed.

“Last year, several of the buildings sustained damage after Hurricane Matthew including Clifton Pier Power Station which suffered significant damage,” said Osborne during a press conference at the power station.

“This new board was astounded and disappointed to learn that repairs had not been completed. Interim repairs are presently underway to prevent leaks and other damage and to provide a safe environment for staff.

“A contract was recently awarded for permanent repairs after a formal RFP process. The board is therefore happy to be here today to view the progress of the works and to thank staff for their patience while we work together to improve BPL’s operations.”

Osborne’s comments came after National Review revealed that Interim CEO Mike Harreld, in a letter to the board, said he met a company that is “unmotivated, complacent and lackadaisical”.

Harreld assumed the CEO post late last month.

In his letter he lamented the fact that nearly one year after Hurricane Matthew, critical repairs have not yet been made to the Clifton Pier Power Station damaged in that storm.

“Our culture needs some major changes,” he wrote. “There is usually no sense of urgency or ownership of our issues and problems.”

When asked about his letter, Harreld said yesterday, “I’ve worked a long time and I’ve coached a lot of sports teams.

“You learn to do a postmortem after the game. There is usually something you have disappointment about. So, yes, I am disappointed that we don’t have some things done.

“That’s the real world. What we are planning to do going forward, with the board, is to do the very best job possible for the citizens of The Bahamas.

“What I hope to do is to get them to realize that our goal is to energize The Bahamas.

“We need the lights on.

“When you start thinking about what you have to do to live you don’t get very far down that list of essentials until you get to electricity. We need everybody to realize that’s our job. Get the lights on, keep the lights on, give good customer service and be as cost conscious as practical to accomplish that without wasting any money.

“We need our best plant working and as much of the time as possible in the most efficient way. We’ve been working hard on getting the plant getting all the engines redone.”