Davis warns on Hurricane Irma

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday stressed the need for all leaders to come together to ensure the safety of Bahamians across the archipelago, as the country prepares for the passing of Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma is expected to impact some islands as early as today.

The southern islands are expected to feel the full force of the Category 5 storm. A mandatory evacuation was ordered for those islands on Tuesday.

While at Lynden Pindling International Airport welcoming evacuees from the southern islands on Wednesday, Davis also commended the “orderly” evacuation process that he said was much needed to keep Family Islanders calm.

“This is the first time that we have an organized evacuation process that I can recall,” Davis said.

“In the past we have been advising people to move to higher grounds and safer grounds.

“That, in the essence, is called a domestic evacuation, but now we are having a more extensive evacuation where we are moving people off the islands.”

In a press statement issued yesterday, Davis also discussed the need to come together to battle the storm.

“Today, I join Bahamians across the length and breadth of this country in prayers for our nation and for the security and safety of each and every one of us who call The Bahamas our home,” he said.

“I extend special thanks and words of encouragement to those frontline workers, first responders, and other public officials who, are and will continue to, work around the clock to secure this country and protect our health and safety through this ordeal.

“We fully support your efforts.” Davis urged Bahamians to take the storm seriously.

“I want to encourage all residents of The Bahamas to please give your full attention to all official notices provided on the developments of Hurricane Irma,” Davis advised.

“Take nothing for granted as you make the necessary preparations to ensure your personal safety and secure your properties.

“We stand ready to assist in any way as this is a critical national undertaking requiring all hands on deck and demanding that we be our brothers' and sisters' keepers.

“Today (Wednesday) begins a voluntary evacuation exercise for the residents of the southeastern Bahamas chain who will be the first to be impacted by this Category Five Hurricane Irma, a monster storm with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour. It is the largest storm of record in the North Atlantic Ocean.

“I urge all residents in these affected areas to please take full advantage of this exercise and take every opportunity to get to safety and out of harm’s way.”