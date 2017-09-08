Irma has some reliving hurricane horrors

Hurricane Irma’s expected passage through The Bahamas has brought back haunting memories of hurricane survival that many may wish to forget.

On Wednesday, Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) worker Sandra Emmanuel watched as scores of Family Islanders were evacuated from the southern Bahamas.

As people poured into the baggage claim area at Lynden Pindling International Airport, Emmanuel had a troubled look on her face.

She explained that she was thinking of her family who chose to stay on Eleuthera to endure Irma’s wrath.

She said her cousin lost his life in Hurricane Andrew in 1992, but she fears worse may happen this time.

“His kitchen roof was blowing off, and he ran outside,” she told The Nassau Guardian.

“The debris took off his head. He died.

“His sister got her leg cut open.

“We didnt have water and light for a year.

“I remember people came on trucks with bottles, and people had to line off.

“Anything like that, I am afraid of, and this is supposed to be like that.”

Emmanuel said her family believes they can endure Irma since they made it through Andrew.

Though she survived the monster storm, the near death experience remains with her.

During every hurricane she sleeps in tennis shoes, jeans and a T-shirt, with all of her valuables inside a plastic bag.

She has already made preparations for the worst case scenario and encouraged everyone else to do the same.

“If the roof comes off, I’m going in the linen closet or in the bathtub,” she said.

“I’m putting my little girl in the bathtub, and I already have the plywood there.

“I have something in the tub for her, too.

“She’ll be safe there and I’ll stand up straight in the linen closet.”



