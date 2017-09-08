Date:
Breaking News:

Concern over compromised court roof as storm approaches

Published: Sep 08, 2017

As New Providence braces for the arrival of Hurricane Irma, which has already caused widespread destruction on other islands, many are concerned about whether the Supreme Court building can weather the storm.

The four courtrooms in the main Supreme Court on Bank Lane have been rendered unusable due to leaks from a compromised roof.

The roof sustained damage last year during Hurricane Matthew, and repairs are still incomplete.

Inside the courtroom used by Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns, water had settled on the floor and the judge’s bench was covered with plastic.

Missing ceiling tiles exposed rusted piping.


