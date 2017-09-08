Man found murdered in stolen car

A man was found murdered in a stolen car yesterday morning, police said.

The victim, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was found in the passenger seat of a black Honda Stream that was parked outside a home in Hillside Estates with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, the victim did not live at the residence.

Cash said a relative of the homeowner noticed the strange vehicle in the driveway when he came to visit around 8:30 a.m.

The relative and the homeowner examined the vehicle, which was still running, and alerted police after they found the body inside, Cash said.

He said the vehicle was reported stolen around 6 a.m., but he declined to say who made the report.

According to Cash, it appeared that the gunshots were fired from inside the vehicle, leaving the back left passenger window shattered.

Cash said police had yet to identify a motive.

While Cash declined to say whether the deceased had previous contact with the justice system, sources said that he was known to police.

Police are reportedly investigating the possibility that the man was killed by someone he knew.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police on 919, 502-9991 or 328-TIPS.



