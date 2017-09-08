Power, water supply on NP to remain on ‘as long as possible’

Water and power supply on New Providence are expected to be maintained throughout the passing of the storm, as long as the weather allows it, assured the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) yesterday.

In a statement to the press, WSC said, “It is our plan to maintain potable water supplies throughout the passage of the storm, especially for our larger systems.

“However, there may be unforeseen interruptions in supply if our systems experience any damage.

“All residents are once again encouraged to take immediate steps to store sufficient potable water to meet your drinking, cooking and sanitary needs for a minimum of five days.

“This message especially applies to individuals with private wells.”

WSC Chairman Adrian Gibson also sent out a statement yesterday, dispelling social media rumors that the corporation would be shutting down water supply in New Providence by noon today.

“The general public is advised that the post circulating on social media about city water being shut off at 12 tomorrow is totally and utterly false,” Gibson said.

“It is simply fake news.

“... Again, I call upon those persons who are using social media and gossip to cause pandemonium, and to spread falsehoods and fear, to immediately cease and desist.”

The corporation also advised that due to the potential severity of the storm, all water supply has been disrupted in MICAL and Ragged Island.

WSC issued a boil water order for residents who opted to stay on the islands.

BPL has also advised that it has cut power supply to the southern Bahamas, including MICAL & Ragged Island yesterday, as a result of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ evacuation order of those islands.

The power company said yesterday that it will begin to cut power supply to other Family Islands today.

According to BPL’s press statement, Long Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Exuma and Cat Island will be shut down on Friday at midnight.

Power Supply to Eleuthera and Andros will be shut down on Friday at noon and power supply to Bimini will be shut down on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The power company noted, “If prior to the abovementioned times, conditions deteriorate to the point that it is impacting power lines, a controlled shut down will be executed in order to minimize damage.”

With respect to New Providence, BPL said it is its intention to keep the entire system operational as long as possible, but noted that “in the event that heavy winds and rain impact our overhead lines, then we may have to conduct isolated shutdowns in those areas to protect our system”.

BPL urged consumers to contact its emergency numbers 302-1800, 302-1820 or 323-5561 to report electricity supply concerns.

New Providence is expected to begin feeling tropical storm force winds today.



