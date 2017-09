Shelters to open at noon

NASSAU, The Bahamas – All remaining emergency shelters are to open at 12 p.m. today, to accommodate residents who might have to evacuate their homes due to severe flooding expected from the dangerous Hurricane Irma.

The shelters in the Southern Bahamas were activated on Thursday, for residents who decided to remain on those islands and braced for the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Those include Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Ragged Island, Long Cay, and Samana Cay.

As The Category 4 storm makes its way through The Bahamas, the remaining shelters would open to accommodate residents seeking refuge from excessive flooding in their areas.

Captain Stephen Russell, Director of NEMA noted that The Bahamas experienced major hurricanes, which produced excessive flooding. Hence, residents should take advantage of shelters or other accommodations at higher levels.

Storm surge of 15-20 feet and rainfall eight to 10 inches are expected to produce severe flooding in low-lying areas. Residents living near coastal communities are being advised that if their homes are in flood-prone areas, to seek the nearest hurricane shelter or seek higher grounds.

The latest Alert from The Bahamas Department of Meteorology forecasts the path of Hurricane Irma:

ALERT #26 ON HURRICANE IRMA ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY FRIDAY 8TH SEPTEMBER, 2017 AT 9:00AM EDT.

THE CENTER OF HURRICANE IRMA IS FORECAST TO MOVE OVER OR NEAR RAGGED ISLAND AND BETWEEN SOUTH ANDROS AND CUBA TODAY.

A HURRICANE WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE ENTIRE BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS.

A HURRICANE WARNING MEANS THAT HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE AFFECTING OR CAN AFFECT THE AFOREMENTIONED AREAS WITHIN 36 HOURS.

AT 8AM, THE CENTER OF HURRICANE IRMA WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 21.8 DEGREES NORTH AND LONGITUDE 74.7 DEGREES WEST OR ABOUT 35 MILES SOUTHWEST OF SALINA POINT ACKLINS, 35 MILES SOUTHEAST OF RAGGED ISLAND AND 283 MILES SOUTHEAST OF NEW PROVIDENCE.

HURRICANE IRMA IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST AT ABOUT 16 MPH AND THIS MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT DAY OR SO WITH A DECREASE IN FORWARD SPEED. A TURN TOWARD THE NORTHWEST IS EXPECTED BY LATE SATURDAY. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE EYE OF IRMA IS FORECAST TO MOVE OVER OR NEAR RAGGED ISLAND AT ABOUT NOON TODAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 150 MILES PER HOUR WITH HIGHER GUSTS. IRMA IS NOW A CATEGORY FOUR HURRICANE ON THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE. SOME FLUCTUATIONS IN INTENSITY ARE LIKELY DURING THE NEXT DAY OR TWO, BUT IRMA IS FORECAST TO REMAIN A POWERFUL CATEGORY FOUR HURRICANE DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.

HURRICANE FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 70 MILES FROM THE CENTER AND TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 185 MILES FROM THE CENTER.

HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE OCCURRING OVER ACKLINS, CROOKED ISLAND AND RAGGED ISLAND, WHILE TROPICAL STORM FORCE ARE NOW OCCURRING OVER INAGUA, MAYAGUANA, LONG ISLAND, EXUMA, RUMCAY AND SAN SALVADOR. TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS WILL BEGIN TO SPREAD INTO ELEUTHERA, ANDROS AND NEW PROVIDENCE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT.

EXTENSIVE TO SEVERE FLOODING CAN BE EXPECTED AS IRMA IS FORECAST TO PRODUCE RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 8 TO 12 INCHES.





THE COMBINATION OF DANGEROUS STORM SURGE AND LARGE DESTRUCTIVE WAVES CAN RAISE WATER LEVELS BY AS MUCH AS 15 TO 20 FEET ABOVE THE NORMAL TIDE NEAR THE EYE OF HURRICANE IRMA. RESIDENTS LIVING NEAR THE COAST ARE ASKED TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND INLAND.





SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS THROUGHOUT THE BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS SHOULD HAVE ALREADY SOUGHT SAFE HARBOUR FOR THEIR VESSELS.