Irma moves through southeastern Bahamas

After “pummeling” the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday night and this morning, Hurricane Irma is moving through the southeastern Bahamas as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasters said.

A turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday," NHC projected in its 11 a.m. advisory.

"On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas today and Saturday, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning."

"Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida."

"Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles."

NHC said hurricane conditions are expected in the northwestern Bahamas tonight and Saturday.

Irma could produce up to 20 inches of rain in the southeastern Bahamas and sea swells between 15 to 20 feet. Sea swells in the central Bahamas are projected to be between five and 10 feet.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” NHC warned.



