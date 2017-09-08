Bahamas escapes worst of Irma

Although Hurricane Irma continues to affect parts of The Bahamas, Chief Meteorological Officer Geoffrey Greene said the country has escaped the worst of the dangerous Category 4 storm, which has killed at least 22 people in the Caribbean.

“Hurricane conditions continue to spread westward over portions of central Bahamas,” Greene said.

“We still… expect tropical storm conditions across New Providence around 9 p.m. today as it moves towards the northwest of Ragged Island.”

Ragged Island is experiencing hurricane conditions with winds up to 75 miles per hour.

Along with Ragged Island, Greene said Inagua and south Acklins took the most direct hits from the storm. Irma's eye passed almost directly over all three islands.

“By 12 p.m. on Saturday you will see a turn toward the north and that will carry it more toward the Florida Keys by that time,” Greene said.

At 3 p.m., Irma was 220 miles southeast of New Providence. It had maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour and was moving west at 12 miles per hour. The country remained under hurricane warning.

“We are still not out of the woods as yet because even though the islands to the east will get some clearance, most of the other islands, New Providence, Exuma, Long Island will still experience a good bit of rain and wind.

“It just won’t be as strong as the islands that are further east of the system.”

The Department of Meteorology has advised Bahamians to remain cautious as Irma makes its way out of The Bahamas.