All clear issued for southeast Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued an “all clear” for the Southeast Bahamas, including Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay and Samana Cay.

However, hurricane warnings remain in effect for the northwest and Central Bahamas. These include Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, The Berry Islands, Andros, New Providence, Eleuthera, Exuma, Long Island, Cat Island, Rum Cay, San Salvador and Ragged Island.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are affecting or can affect the aforementioned areas within 36 hours.

At 9 p.m., the Department of Meteorology noted that Irma’s southwest eye wall was moving over the north coast of Cuba.

See more details:

At 8pm, the center of Hurricane Irma was 95 miles west of Ragged Island, 123 miles south of the Mars Bay, Andros and 194 miles south of New Providence.

Irma is moving toward the west at about 12 mph and a turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas tonight and Saturday, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula Sunday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 155-miles per hour with higher gusts. Irma is a category four hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely to continue during the next day or two, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 185 miles from the center.

Tropical storm winds are now occurring over Long Island, Exuma, Cat Island, Rum Cay and South Andros. Tropical storm force winds are forecast to be discontinued over Ragged Island, Cat Island and Rum Cay by 11 p.m. and over Exuma by 4 a.m. Saturday. Tropical storm force winds are forecast to begin in New Providence and North Andros by midnight.

Extensive to severe flooding can be expected as Irma is forecast to produce rainfall amounts of eight to 12 inches.

The combination of dangerous storm surge and large destructive waves can raise water levels by as much as 15 to 20 feet above the normal tide near the eye of hurricane Irma. Residents living near the coast are asked to move to higher ground inland.

Small craft operators throughout The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands should remain in safe harbor.



