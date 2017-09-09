Hurricane warning discontinued for Central bahamas

Hurricane warnings for the Central Bahamas and Ragged Island have been discontinued. However, a hurricane warning remains in effect for the northwest Bahamas.

This includes the islands of Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, The Berry Islands, Andros, New Providence and Eleuthera.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are affecting or can affect the aforementioned areas within 36 hours.

Hurricane Irma is hitting the north coast of Cuba. The terrain of Cuba will weaken the hurricane but restrengthening is anticipated.

At 8 a.m., the center of hurricane irma was located about 160 miles southwest of Mars Bay, Andros, and 220 miles southwest of New Providence.

Irma is moving toward the west near 12 mph along the north coast of Cuba.

On the forecast track, the core of Irma will continue to move near or over the north coast of Cuba this morning, and will reach the Florida Keys early Sunday morning. The hurricane is expected to be near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 130 miles per hour with higher gusts, but Irma remains a category four hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Irma is forecast to restrengthen once it moves away from Cuba, and Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 195 miles from the center.

Tropical storm winds are now occurring over Andros and New Providence and is expected to spread into Bimini by tonight and West End, Grand Bahama by early Sunday morning.

Extensive to severe flooding can be expected as Irma is forecast to produce rainfall amounts of three to six inches in some areas of The Bahamas.

The combination of dangerous storm surge and large destructive waves can raise water levels by as much as three to six feet above the normal tide. Residents living near the coast are asked to move to higher ground inland.

Small craft operators in the northwest Bahamas should remain in safe harbor.



