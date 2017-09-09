Date:
All clear issued for New Providence, Abaco, Berry Islands & Eleuthera

Published: Sep 09, 2017

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has given the all clear for New Providence, Abaco, The Berry Islands and Eleuthera.

However, a hurricane warning remains in effect for Andros, Bimini and Grand Bahama.

The Lynden Pindling International Airport will resume operations tomorrow, the Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Company advised in a press release.

“The traveling public is encouraged to contact their respective airlines for flight information,” NAD said.

The airport was not damaged during the passage of Hurricane Irma.

 


