Date:
Significant damage on Ragged Island
TRAVIS CARTWRIGHT-CARROLL
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Sep 09, 2017

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Director Captain Stephen Russell said the government will carry out its initial assessments early next week, but reports indicate that Ragged Island received the most damage from Hurricane Irma.

The eye of the Category 5 storm passed over islands in the southern Bahamas, including Ragged Island.

The government evacuated more than 1,000 people from the southern islands ahead of Irma's arrival.

Speaking at a press conference today, Russell said that those evacuated from Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island and Bimini will be returned home, free of charge, once the government has conducted its initial assessment of those islands.

“We brought them here and we’ll take them back,” he said.

Russell added that there is a contingency plan to accommodate residents whose homes were made uninhabitable by the storm.

The all clear was issued for the southern and central Bahamas, along with parts of the northwestern Bahamas. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Andros, Bimini and Grand Bahama.

 

 


