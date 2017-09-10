Bimini and Grand Bahama remain under tropical storm warning

NASSAU, The Bahamas – A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Grand Bahama and Bimini, as the centre of Hurricane Irma is about to make landfall in the lower Florida Keys.

However, the hurricane warning for Andros has been discontinued.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are affecting or can affect the aforementioned areas within 36 hours.

At 8 a.m., the center of Hurricane Irma was about 160 miles west-southwest of South Bimini.

Irma is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest and an increase in forward speed are expected later today, with that motion continuing through Monday. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should move over the lower Florida Keys in the next few hours, then move near or over the western coast of the Florida peninsular later today through tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 miles per hour with higher gusts. Irma remains a category four hurricane.

Tropical storm force winds are presently being experienced over Bimini and will spread into West End and Freeport, Grand Bahama later this morning.

Extensive flooding can be expected as Irma could produce two to four inches of rain over Bimini and western Grand Bahama.

Small craft operators in the northwest Bahamas should remain in safe harbor.



