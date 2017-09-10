Public schools reopen on Tuesday

Based on advice from The Meteorological Office, The Ministry of Education announces the following:

Administrators and teachers on islands that have been given the ‘all clear’ by NEMA / The Bahamas Meteorological Office, are asked to report to work on Monday, September 11th, 2017 at the regularly scheduled time.

The only exception being those islands where evacuations have taken place.

School will reopen for students on islands given the all clear on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017. Again, the only exception being on those islands where evacuations have taken place.

Hurricane warnings are still in effect for Bimini and Grand Bahama, therefore schools will remain closed on these islands until further notice. Please note that if the ‘all clear’ is given in the next 12 hours for Bimini and Grand Bahama, another update will be released regarding school openings for those areas.

The Ministry of Education is taking all precautions to ensure that schools are fit to receive students.



