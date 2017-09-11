Schools to reopen tomorrow

The Ministry of Education announced yesterday that schools will reopen for students tomorrow on islands where the all-clear has been given.

“Administrators and teachers on islands that have been given the all-clear by NEMA/The Bahamas met office, are asked to report to work on Monday, September 11, 2017 at the regularly scheduled time, the only exception being those islands where evacuations have taken place,” the ministry said in a statement.

Schools will reopen for students on islands given the all-clear on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. Again, the only exceptions being on those islands where evacuations have taken place.

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis ordered an emergency evacuation of the southern islands, warning that Hurricane Irma posed a “dire threat” to the residents on those islands.

Almost 1,200 residents were evacuated from Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay and Ragged Island, the next day.

The all-clear has been given for New Providence, Abaco, The Berry Islands, Eleuthera and Andros.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect yesterday for Bimini and Grand Bahama.

The Catholic Board of Education also advised that all its schools will reopen to students tomorrow.

Administrators, teachers, aides and support staff are due to report to work today.

The University of The Bahamas advised that its Oakes Field Campus and Grosvenor Close Centre on New Providence will reopen today.

Regular operations will also resume at the Gerace Research Centre on San Salvador on Monday.

Assessments have determined that the university’s campuses on New Providence and San Salvador sustained no damage.

Faculty, staff and students were advised to continue monitoring the university’s official communications channels for a notice regarding the resumption of operations at UB’s northern campus on Grand Bahama.