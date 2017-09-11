BPL provides update on restoration efforts after storm

Officials at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) said yesterday that power has been fully restored to the Abacos, Cat Island, Crooked Island, the Exumas, Eleuthera and Long Island following the passage of Hurricane Irma over the weekend.

However, areas in Acklins, Mayaguana, Ragged Island and Inagua were still without power.

BPL said on Acklins, the initial assessment teams reported downed power lines, poles and conductors in Delectable Bay South, Spring Point, Snug Corner, Masons Bay and Lovely Bay.

Road damage and flooding in Salina Point prevented BPL from conducting an assessment in that area.

Initial assessments from Mayaguana indicated that there were no damaged poles, but there was a number of downed high and low voltage lines.

Response teams have been formed and will be traveling to all islands without power to assess damage as soon as possible, according to BPL.

BPL officials also advised that, due to strong gusts of wind in Bimini and South Andros, a controlled shutdown of supply was executed to prevent damage to BPL’s network.