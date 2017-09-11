Jose no threat to Bahamas at this time

The Bahamas is not in any direct danger from Hurricane Jose, Deputy Director of the Department of Meteorology Basil Dean said yesterday.

However, islands in the southeast Bahamas should monitor the system closely due to a possible loop that could bring it close to the country.

“Jose remains well over 200 miles to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and we expect it to remain at a fairly good distance heading into the new week,” said Dean yesterday evening.

“However, looking at some of the models, Jose is expected to meander out there in the Atlantic, meaning it could do a loop over the next several days.

“The majority of the models that I would have looked at indicated that once that loop takes place, it would continue moving toward the northwest, which should keep it parallel to The Bahamas.

“However, there is one of the models, that is kind of bringing it into the southeast Bahamas, contrary to the other models.

“And so, because of that possibility, the islands of the eastern Bahamas, that’s the more eastern islands from Cat Island all the way back down to the Turks and Caicos Islands, should monitor the progress of Jose, the balance of next week.

“Should it come dangerously close to The Bahamas, then we will have to make some decisions.”

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), this is the first time in seven years that the Atlantic has three storms active at the same time: Irma, Jose and Katia.

The last time this occurred was September 16-17, 2010.

Hurricane Irma has already barrelled through the Caribbean, causing widespread devastation in its path.

At last report Irma has taken at least 24 lives.

The majority of The Bahamas was spared by Irma’s wrath, with the exception of Ragged Island and Acklins.

Yesterday, Hurricane Irma was making its way through Florida as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.