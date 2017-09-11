Date:
Tornado slams Grand Bahama

  • Colina Insurance’s office building was damaged by a tornado in Grand Bahama yesterday.

  • A police officer directs traffic from the scene at East Mall where a tornado touched down in Grand Bahama, damaging the roof of a local lodge hall and other buildings. PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL

  • The Star General Insurance office complex was damaged on Sunday afternoon when a tornado ripped through parts of Grand Bahama.

  • Several units of the Imperial Garden Apartment Complex sustained serious damage as a result of a tornado touching down in Grand Bahama yesterday.


Published: Sep 11, 2017

A tornado touched down in Grand Bahama yesterday afternoon damaging buildings, including residences, and creating jitters among residents whose nerves were already frayed from the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) pointed to vivid images of the tornado and its destructive path, which flooded social media, “confirming predictions during the passage of Hurricane Irma through the northwestern island”.

A statement from NEMA said photos were sent from its office in Grand Bahama to NEMA’s headquarters in New Providence.

Among the buildings damaged were Colina Insurance, Star General, Imperial Garden Complex and a lodge hall.

