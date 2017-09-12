Man charged with murder of security guard

A 21-year-old man was on Monday charged with the murder of a security guard and the attempted murder of a fast food restaurant’s manageress during an armed robbery.

Investigators believe that Bernard Appolon, of Hillside Estates, was one of the perpetrators who accosted Frederick Rigby and Alsharika Stuart outside the Madeira Street branch of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank on September 4.

Prosecutors allege that Appolon, while concerned with others, intentionally and unlawfully caused Rigby’s death and attempted to kill Stuart.

He is also accused of robbing Stuart of $4,649, the property of McDonald’s.

Appolon, who was represented by attorney Nathan Smith, was not required to enter a plea to the charges at his initial court appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until November 6 when it is expected he will be committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

Smith alleged that Appolon, who showed no outward signs of discomfort, needed “urgent medical attention” for the alleged injuries he reportedly sustained while in police custody.

He claimed that Appolon was urinating and coughing blood as a result of the injuries he received.