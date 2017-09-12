Date:
Principal ordered to pay fine for striking student
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Sep 12, 2017

A principal at a private school was yesterday ordered to pay $500 in compensation for striking a student he claimed was behaving rudely.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney convicted Vincent Major, principal of Freedom Baptist Academy in Palmdale, of causing harm.

During his evidence, Major, 57, of Garden Hills, admitted to striking the 12-year-old girl on the shoulder after he claimed that she refused to go to the office.

Major said that he intervened after the student was being disrespectful to his wife, Corincia, who is the deputy principal at the school.

Mr. Major said he did not intend to injure the child and surmised that his ring caused the bruising that was visible due to her light complexion.

He said that during his 30 years of teaching he never intentionally harmed a student.

He claimed that the girl was expelled before and he regretted allowing her to return to the school.

Mrs. Major said the student was argumentative and confirmed her husband’s claim that she had accumulated 200 demerits.

The girl said she was given demerits for tardiness.

Major hit the girl after she allegedly acted out during an assembly.

McKinney found that his actions were excessive and unjustified. However, due to his previously clean criminal history the conviction will not be reflected on his record.

Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.

 

