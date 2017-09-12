Ferreira dismisses leave of absence speculation

Environment and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira yesterday rejected speculation from Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts that he has taken a leave of absence from the Cabinet.

Roberts suggested Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis was not being transparent with the Bahamian people as it relates to Ferreira.

However, Ferreira, when contacted, said the assertion was completely false.

“It just seems to be a bit of mischief making on his part,” said Ferreira, adding that he was at his desk working.

“There is no need to be concerned.

“I have all the requisite tools, the determination and the willpower to be effective in the post and of course we intend to do just that.”

Asked his thoughts on Roberts’ suggestion that the prime minister was not being transparent as it relates to him, Ferreira said the PLP chairman lacks credibility.

“Obviously, he is pandering to a certain segment in the community,” Ferreira said.

“We remain very much focused on the job and committed to do what we have set out to do.”

According to Ferreira, the ministry is preparing to embark on a major clean up in New Providence.

The Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS) is involved in that process.

New Providence was spared the brunt of Hurricane Irma, which hit the southern islands as a Category 5 hurricane on Friday, flattening Ragged Island and causing widespread damage in Salina Point, Acklins.

Minimal damage has been reported on New Providence.

Some flooding occurred in communities along the coastline.

Speaking to the ministry’s role in the aftermath of Irma, Ferreira indicated that had the storm caused major damage in New Providence, his ministry would have been a part of the first responders team.

Pointing out that the destruction was limited to the southern islands, and the northern island of Bimini, the minister said, “Our ministry now is doing its own assessment in terms of flooding, and flooding in terms of vector borne diseases; when or if at all, to apply insecticide, larvicide or adulticides in terms of keeping down mosquito borne diseases, and of course making sure that the sanitation aspect of it is on point – none of the sewerage systems have been compromised that can impact public health.”

Ferreira said his ministry stands ready to assist the Family Islands.

He acknowledged that the priority is to bring a sense of normalcy to the lives of Bahamians impacted by the major storm and the government is committed to the task ahead.

Additionally, Ferreira said his ministry remains focused on the request for proposals (RFP) process regarding the New Providence Landfill.

“Of course, all of that is a part of what we were hired to do,” he added.