Those who stayed: No regrets

Some residents in the southern Bahamas who stayed behind to ride out Hurricane Irma said they have no regrets and would do it again.

Cyril Gibson said when Hurricane Irma began lashing Crooked Island last week he was ready for anything.

“To be honest with you, after it got dark the wind began to blow hard and howl,” said Gibson, who grew up on the island.

“At times it was scary. I figured the house would hold up but I was on my Ps and Qs because anything could happen. It was scary when I started seeing these big bits of shingles flying.”

Hurricane Irma moved through the southern Bahamas as a Category 5 storm late last week.

Gibson said other than some wind and a few loose shingles, “it wasn’t so bad”.

He said the major concern for residents on Crooked Island was flooding.

That island was devastated by Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, which brought storm surges deep inland, forcing many residents to ride out the storm in the ceilings of their homes.

Gibson said on Sunday Crooked Island is getting back to normal.

Before making its way to The Bahamas, Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction across the Caribbean

Irma is responsible for the deaths of at least 34 people. There were no deaths in The Bahamas.

Tara Lindo, a resident of Inagua, said she expected more from the storm.

“I wasn’t sacred,” she said.

“I’m more frightened of flying in the plane than being in a hurricane. I was relaxed. I expected more of what we went through in Hurricane Matthew.”

But Lindo, who rode out Irma in a motel, said the roof of her house was damaged, causing water to leak inside, flooding the front room area.

“It could have been worse,” she said.

Randolph “Casper” Burrows said he didn’t get much sleep during the storm’s passage over Inagua.

“During the night on Thursday, around 11, I could hear the winds picking up,” he said.

“Between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., there was howling around the building, sounds that I have never heard before in my life and sounds I never care to hear again.

“It sounded like something out of a horror movie.

“Other than that and some minor flooding, it wasn’t anything too bad.”