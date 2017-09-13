Arrest warrant issued for Audley Hanna

A magistrate on Monday issued an arrest warrant for controversial contractor Audley Hanna Sr. after he failed to appear in court for a status hearing.

In July, Hanna pleaded guilty to stealing $50,500 from Tariana Ceremy by reason of service.

Ceremy paid Hanna the money over a five-year period after entering into a sales agreement to purchase a lot off Cowpen Road.

Ceremy never got the property, since Hanna did not own it.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney had ordered Hanna to repay Ceremy in two instalments.

The first payment of $25,000 was due by September 8 and the balance was to be paid by November 30, or Hanna would be sent to prison for three years.

As the courts were closed on Thursday, the matter was called on Monday.

Hanna was not present and there was no record of any money being paid into court.

Asked to explain, Hanna’s lawyer Ian Cargill claimed that his client was in hospital last week.

He also said that no money had been paid as Hanna was in negotiations to give Ceremy a piece of property instead of the money.

McKinney issued an arrest warrant as Cargill had not produced a sick note and Hanna had not complied with the court’s order.

Cargill asked the court to stand the matter down to Tuesday, but Hanna was also absent.

Hanna was awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to build the BAMSI facility in Andros by the former government.

After the institute’s dorm was set on fire by an arsonist, it was revealed that Hanna had failed to take out all risk insurance, leaving taxpayers in the lurch.

Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.