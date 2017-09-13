Johnsons’ relative cries shame over social media backlash

Relatives of Desiree Johnson are outraged over the backlash she and her children received after a story of their plans to relocate to Canada went viral.

The family’s story was reported on CTV News.

According to the report, Johnson and two of her sons spent their life savings to travel to Canada to escape Hurricane Irma.

CTV News reported the family is planning to ask the Canadian government to stay in the country to start a new life.

The story said the Johnsons felt they had no choice when they made the “impulsive decision”, as the deadly storm approached their home.

The Johnsons are from New Providence.

Many Bahamians bashed them on social media. Some claimed they were making The Bahamas look bad.

Donnell Johnson-Grant, the sister of Desiree Johnson, said her family is taking the backlash very hard.

She said members of her family have been getting threats and nasty messages, as a result of the story.

She said they are disappointed in the Bahamian people.

“I don’t even understand why they are taking it to this level, because she is an adult,” Johnson-Grant said.

“She can make decisions, and her decision was to leave.

“She didn’t ask the Bahamian people for anything, so I don’t understand what they are up in arms about.

“... Bahamians are worried about the wrong things.

“I don’t understand why they [are] worried about her life.”

Johnson-Grant said the fact is her sister went on a two-way ticket to Canada; she did nothing illegal, she insisted.

Johnson-Grant said she is not sure of her sister’s future plans.

“She [said] to me, ‘How this Category 5 hurricane coming, I am afraid. I don’t want to be here’,” she said.

Johnson-Grant noted that her sister was having a hard time living in New Providence.

She said she was trying for a while to set up a small business as a lunch vendor, but she kept getting the run-around in her attempts to acquire a license and the necessary permits.

She said her sister has been unemployed for several years.

“It’s just a bunch of things that piled on,” she said.

“She was frustrated. I am working, and I am frustrated.

“I am living from hand to mouth, from day to day, month to month. It’s frustrating.”

Johnson-Grant said Johnson has 13 siblings living “all over the place, and we are all trying to make it”.

She said their parents died almost 30 years ago.

“She went to live and do whatever she has to do in her head; that’s on her,” Johnson-Grant said.

“I’m here trying to live my life here.

“At first I was embarrassed when I saw it, but then I sat down and thought she didn’t break any laws and she didn’t enter that country illegally.

“Strangers [are] helping her, but look how her own [are] handling her.

“Boy, damn, I wish she keep going and going; don’t ever come back here, because I am even ashamed to be a Bahamian to see the stupidness they [are] putting out there.”

Johnson-Grant said the negativity on social media is bad for The Bahamas.

She said she doesn’t care “how much money this government spends, the world saw how Bahamian people feel and think about people and if you think about your own like that, what would you do to me as a stranger?”

A gofundme account was created on behalf of the family by Rev. John Gargis, a pastor from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The account raised $8,172 in four days.

On the account, Gargis writes, “I have been friends with Desiree for several years.

“I first met Desiree and her son during their stay in Knoxville.

“My wife and I covered Desiree's original cost to evacuate Nassau.

“I initially set this page up to recover the cost of the tickets and the wire .

“I was able to send the link to friends and family that wanted to support this special lady.

“Friday, I sent additional money due to the fact Desiree and her sons were stuck at the airport with no food and no place to go.

“I called many churches in the area, the embassy and, in desperation, the television station.

“I let Desiree know of all of these calls. So, when she saw a reporter in the airport, she approached him.

“Somehow, the generous people of Toronto heard of this site and it took off.

“Every penny over the budget, the cost we incurred minus our gift, will be wired directly to Desiree.

“... This is a good story, a story of the love of a family and a kind city.”

Gargis said he has also been receiving “dark messages from strangers” since the story went viral.

Attempts to reach out to Johnson and her family in Canada were fruitless.