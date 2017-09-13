Lloyd: Ragged Island students to be relocated to NP, Exuma

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday said students from Ragged Island will have to be relocated to schools on either New Providence or Exuma, due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma.

Lloyd said the government’s delegation on Monday found devastation in Duncan Town, Ragged Island, in the aftermath of the storm.

“There is nothing else that you can use as a word to describe it but devastation,” Lloyd said.

“And that’s a complete rebuild by the country of that particular settlement.

“The school there, the all-age school in Duncan Town, gone, completely gone.

“I mean it was more than heartbreaking to see the condition of the school, the same thing for Salina Point, Acklins.

“So we have work for us in order to restore the schools in that community back to the original condition, even better so that they can withstand hurricanes in the future.

“But those 10 or 11 students out of Ragged Island will be placed either in Exuma, if they can be accommodated there, because their parents would be there, or in New Providence where their parents would be easily accommodated.

“The teachers of Ragged Island would be accommodated on the Exuma Islands, so that will be no problem for us.”

Lloyd said the school will have to be replaced entirely, and this will be a decision the government will have to make, depending on “how our resources permit us to tackle those and to have those concluded”.

Following his assessment of the island on Monday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis declared the destruction on Ragged Island has rendered it uninhabitable and urged the remaining 18 residents to evacuate as early as possible.

Twenty-one people were evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma.

No home was left untouched by the Category 5 hurricane.

Many of the homes had no roofs, windows or doors. Other homes were destroyed, with only rubble remaining on the foundation.

Most, if not all, of the power lines were down. The roofs of the clinic, school and administrator’s office were gone.

Minnis told The Nassau Guardian that he has “never seen anything like this before”.