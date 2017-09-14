Date:
Seven men, one woman arrested in house after gun, drug found

Published: Sep 14, 2017

Police arrested seven men and one woman at a home on Jean Street, off Prince Charles Drive, following the reported discovery of a handgun and small amount of marijuana shortly after 12:30 p.m. yesterday.

According to reports, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search of the home and found a .380 pistol with five live rounds of ammunition along with the drugs.

Police then took the eight individuals in custody for questioning.

