Wilchcombe: D’Aguilar comments insensitive

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe yesterday said Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar should remember that many of the Caribbean countries that were ravaged by Hurricane Irma have come to The Bahamas’ aid when the country was faced with natural disasters.

Wilchcombe’s comments came after D’Aguilar suggested on Tuesday that “with some of the touristic destinations, which were wiped out, as sad as that may seem, that creates opportunities for us”.

Wilchcombe reminded D’Aguilar that he chairs the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) that many of the islands impacted by the storm are a part of.

He said such comments are not expected from him as he is expected to play a big role in restoration efforts.

“I think the minister has spoken in such a way that it will be interpreted as being very insensitive,” Wilchcombe said when contacted for comment yesterday.

“He’s new at the job. I accept that, but at the same time I think it is always good to think before you open your mouth.

“I think what is fundamentally important is at a time when these countries have lost lives and people have died in these countries in Cuba or in Antigua and Barbuda and Turks and Caicos where tourism is so fundamentally important to them.

“We understand what their people will have to go through.

“We must remember that they have come to our aid not only financially, but they have assisted us with electricity and getting our country back together when we had difficulties.”

He said, “I think what is also important is that the minister has to remember that we are all one family notwithstanding our competitiveness and our commonalities.

“A part of the integration movement of the Caribbean and particularly of the CARICOM community is that we must always keep in mind our commonalities that are supposed to unite us as a regional body.

“It is also important that during times of natural disasters that we come together.

“They come to our aid. They have sat to the table and helped us financially and in other areas.”

Hurricane Irma pounded Caribbean countries and territories such as Antigua and Barbuda, St. Martin, St. Barts, the British Virgin Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Many residents in these areas are homeless, without water and electricity, in need of essential goods, and remain unaware of their next step toward recovery.

Over 40 people have died as a result of Irma.