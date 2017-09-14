Man denies violating bail conditions

A man accused of violating his bail conditions claims to have an absolute defense to the charge.

Police charged Cleophus Smith, 25, of Cowpen Road, on allegations that he failed to report to the Central Police Station in July and September as a condition of his bail from the Supreme Court on charges of possession of a firearm, vagrancy, stealing and housebreaking.

Smith denied the charges of failing to abide by the terms of his bail at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans yesterday.

According to Smith, he did not report because he was in prison during those months.

The charge landed Smith back in custody since bail was refused.

He returns to court on October 5 for his trial.

In other court news, a man who threatened to scald a gas station worker with hot chocolate was given an absolute discharge.

Trevor Russell pleaded guilty to threatening Sandria Stubbs at the Esso on The Run on East Bay Street on September 5 around 2:45 a.m.

Russell apologized for his actions. He said he was frustrated that the server was taking long to get his food, as he had just been discharged from hospital and needed something to eat.

According to Russell, they got into an argument during which he claimed Stubbs insulted his mother.

In response, Russell said he told Stubbs if she came from behind the glass he would “throw this hot chocolate in her face.”

Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister found the charge proven but did not convict Russell, who was still walking with the assistance of crutches.

Armbrister said, “This is rare. Don’t expect to get this treatment if you appear before me again. Learn to control your temper.”