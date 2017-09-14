Three charged with hurricane thefts

While most people were hunkered down in their homes during the passage of Hurricane Irma, police allege that three men broke into a service station and stole smoking paraphernalia.

Leonardo Collie, 24, of Market Street; Dieunoule Henrique, 28, of Minnie Street, and a 17-year-old of Acklins Street, appeared before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister yesterday charged with shopbreaking, stealing and receiving.

Prosecutors allege that the men unlawfully entered Esso Service Station on Baillou Hill Road on September 9 and stole 13 packs of Black and Mild cigars and nine packs of Graba leaves.

They are also charged with the alternative charge of receiving the stolen items.

They entered not guilty pleas to all charges and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their trial on October 23.