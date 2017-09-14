Teenager murdered in Fox Hill

Police are searching for clues as to who killed a 16-year-old boy in the backyard of his Fox Hill home on Tuesday.

The teenager was shot in the yard through Brice Street around 11:30 p.m., police said.

The boy has been identified as Jeffrey Wright.

Wright’s grandmother said she found his body after hearing several gunshots.

“All I hear is the gun bullet was going, ‘bow, bow, bow, bow, bow’,” said Miriam Brennen.

“Where people is run through that yard, you don’t think nothing funny.

“When I get up, I say to my child [to go with me].

“So she say let's walk in the yard because the person

run through it, let’s see what happened.

“When I looked, my grandson was laying down there between the wall, dead.”

Brennen said the man was on foot and ran after hiding in bushes in the family’s backyard

The grandmother’s piercing scream could be heard around the community as she mourned inconsolably.

Brennen told The Guardian yesterday that she does not understand why anyone would want to take her grandson’s life.

“‘J’ ain’t no troublesome person, nice, mannerly,” she said.

“He wasn’t a troublesome person and he don’t bother with people.

“He wasn’t like that. [He was] christened in church [and] grew up in church.

“[He] went to the states with his grammy, came back over and he was suppose to go back with his grammy.

“He wasn’t troublesome. He liked to eat plenty.”

Police are calling on anyone with information to contact police.