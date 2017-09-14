Davis commends govt on handling hurricane

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday commended Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and his government’s preparations for Hurricane Irma.

Speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday, Davis pledged that the Progressive Liberal Party will continue to support the government in the post Hurricane Irma cleanup.

“I stand to express on behalf of the opposition our satisfaction in the manner in which the prime minister has led his government in respect to the pre-hurricane preparations, during the hurricane experience and the post hurricane relief that we are now undergoing,” Davis said in a communication.

“I wish to say to the prime minister that I share his commendation for the work that has gone on between the various agencies and I applaud his involvement, particularly of the opposition and myself in this effort.

“We wish to indicate to the prime minister and the government that we stand ready to continue our assistance. And he could be assured of our collaboration in returning normalcy to the country.

“I also lend my voice to his acknowledgement of the power of prayer and the existence of divine intervention.

“As we move forward to bringing normalcy to the country, I, again reiterate our support in assisting in whichever way we can when called upon.”

During the lead up to the storm, Minnis said he briefed Davis on Hurricane Irma and stressed that unity would be essential in the aftermath of Irma.

He also invited Davis to the Office of the Prime Minister during the preparation for Hurricane Irma “and to offer his advice as the country faces the threat posed by this monster hurricane, including during the rescue and recovery stages after the storm passes”.

Davis, Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper and Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin accompanied the government on its post hurricane assessment to Acklins, Crooked Island, Ragged Island and Inagua.