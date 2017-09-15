Restoration efforts on Ragged Island, Inagua begin

Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) vessel HMBS Lawrence Major, under the command of Lieutenant Commander Milton Munroe, left yesterday morning from the defence force’s Coral Harbour Base with essential equipment and supplies to begin restoration efforts on Ragged Island.

The auxiliary craft carried four vehicles belonging to the Bahamas Power and Light company, along with utility poles and lumber. These items will be used in the rebuilding efforts on the hard-hit island following the destruction by Hurricane Irma.

HMBS Lawrence Major will also proceed to Inagua, where it will deliver additional hurricane relief equipment and supplies. The defence force has also deployed a security team to Ragged Island and also a patrol craft to monitor the neighboring Great Bahama Bank.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is proud to be actively involved in the rebuilding of the country following the latest natural disaster.