Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Restoration efforts on Ragged Island, Inagua begin

  • HMBS Lawrence Major underway en route to the islands of Ragged Island and Inagua with equipment and supplies.

  • Utility vehicles belonging to Bahamas Power and Light, along with utility poles and lumber. They were loaded onto the defense force craft HMBS Lawrence Major to begin restoration efforts on the islands of Ragged Island and Inagua.


Published: Sep 15, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) vessel HMBS Lawrence Major, under the command of Lieutenant Commander Milton Munroe, left yesterday morning from the defence force’s Coral Harbour Base with essential equipment and supplies to begin restoration efforts on Ragged Island.

The auxiliary craft carried four vehicles belonging to the Bahamas Power and Light company, along with utility poles and lumber. These items will be used in the rebuilding efforts on the hard-hit island following the destruction by Hurricane Irma.

HMBS Lawrence Major will also proceed to Inagua, where it will deliver additional hurricane relief equipment and supplies. The defence force has also deployed a security team to Ragged Island and also a patrol craft to monitor the neighboring Great Bahama Bank.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is proud to be actively involved in the rebuilding of the country following the latest natural disaster.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links