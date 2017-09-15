Date:
The U.S. Embassy supports Hurricane Irma relief efforts

  • RBDF marines and RBPF officers assist with offloading the shipment of hurricane relief supplies.

  • U.S. Charge d’Affaires Lisa Johnson (left) and Deputy Permanent Secretary at NEMA Crystal Glinton were on hand for the arrival of the hurricane relief supplies at the Jet Aviation facility.


Published: Sep 15, 2017

The U.S. Mission to The Bahamas is working with the government of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people to respond in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The U.S. government provided The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands with satellite imagery to aid in recovery and relief efforts. The information gained from the imagery has been helpful in directing resources to those most in need, the embassy said.

One day after Hurricane Irma devastated the southern islands of The Bahamas, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Bahamas Red Cross $100,000 to be used to purchase potable water, debit cards, cleaning supplies, mosquito bands and repellant, mattresses, bedding, towels, sheets, shipping boxes, garbage bags, pallet wrap, sealing tape and other necessary supplies.

The USAID Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) also chartered a flight to carry NEMA supplies on September 12 to Great Inagua, Crooked Island and Acklins.

In addition, on September 14, U.S. Chargé d’ Affaires Lisa Johnson, along with USAID/OFDA, handed over relief supplies valued at more than $166,000 to the National Emergency Management Agency.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) marines supported the handover of the supplies, which included 300 rolls of plastic sheeting, 1,000 hygiene kits, 1,020 kitchen kits, 2,400 collapsible water containers and 1,500 blankets.

The RBDF will deliver these relief supplies to the affected southern islands as well as Grand Bahama and Bimini.

The U.S. Mission will continue to work collaboratively with the government of The Bahamas in support of its efforts to bring relief to those severely impacted by Hurricane Irma, the embassy said.

Comments

Quick Links