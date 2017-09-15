Murder witness charged with perverting justice gets bail

A witness in a murder case who was charged with perverting the course of justice after he attempted to recant his witness statement was yesterday freed on $5,000 bail.

Carlderon Brown, 27, of Spice Street, Pinewood Gardens, had been in custody since July.

He was arrested and charged with perverting the course of justice after he posted a video on Facebook in which he claimed that police beat him and forced him to give a statement implicating his cousin, Jahmaro Edgecombe, and Duran Neely in the murder of Kenyari Lightbourne.

Prosecutors allege that Edgecombe fatally shot Lightbourne at Woods Alley, off Market Street, on June 21, 2016. Neely, prosecutors allege, authorized the hit.

Prosecutor Anthony Delaney failed to convince Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs that Edgecombe should remain in custody for his own protection.

Geoffrey Farquharson represents Brown, whose trial begins in November.