Man drops death threat charge against former Bahamian athlete

A man who claimed a retired national sprinter pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him during a “domestic dispute” was yesterday penalized for wasting the investigating officers’ time.

Nathaniel McKinney, who won a silver medal in the 4x400m at the 2005 World Championships, was arrested on a complaint made by Elwood Tynes on September 10.

Based on that complaint, McKinney was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and threats of death.

He was brought to court in handcuffs and shackles when he appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Immediately after McKinney pleaded not guilty to both charges, his attorney, Ian Cargill, said that Tynes was present and wanted to withdraw the matter.

Swain told Tynes that he will have to pay a $200 penalty for wasting the police officers’ time.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Bridgette Strapp, asked Tynes why he wanted to withdraw the complaint.

He said, “It was a domestic dispute, and I just want to put the matter behind me.”

Tynes said no one pressured him to make the withdrawal.