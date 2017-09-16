BAMSI contractor back in court

Contractor Audley Hanna Sr. appeared before court yesterday on his own volition after a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear in court earlier this week.

Hanna, 68, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney with his attorney Devard Francis, who also brought the woman whom Hanna stole $50,500 from in a bogus property sale.

Hanna had been ordered to repay Tariana Ceremy the money that he collected from her, from 2007 to 2012, or face going to prison.

However, Ceremy told the court that she didn’t want the money and that Hanna had agreed to transfer the title of a piece of property to her.

After questioning from McKinney, Ceremy said that she and her lawyer had viewed the property and they were satisfied with it.

Francis said that the property transfer should be completed in two weeks.

The matter has been adjourned to October 3 for mention.

Hanna was awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to build the BAMSI facility in Andros by the former government.

After the institute’s dorm was set on fire by an arsonist, it was revealed that Hanna had failed to take out all-risk insurance, leaving taxpayers in the lurch.

Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.



